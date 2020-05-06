Joyce J. Garcia
Joyce J. Garcia



Joyce J. Garcia, Beloved daughter of George & Rose

Garcia, passed

away on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Desiderio and

Albert Garcia.

Joyce was loved and is survived by her sister Patsy Baca (husband Ross) and Tina Garcia. She was also loved by many generations of nieces and nephews. Joyce was a graduate of AHS Class of 1967, retired from the Social Security Administration and active member of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary's Rosary Guild. Pallbearers are her nephews: Ross Baca,

Simon Baca, Chris Garcia,

John Garcia, Augustine Garcia, Jared Brito & Desi Brito. Honorary pallbearers are her

nieces: Yvonne

Chavez, Anna

Olona, Ruth

Holguin and

Victoria Garcia.

A Memorial is planned to honor and celebrate

Joyce in the

future, we will

let family and

friends know the date when it is set. Thank you to all who have reached out to us at this time of great loss and the confusion known as Covid-19.

Please visit Joyce's online guestbook at

www.SalazarFunerals.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
