Joyce Eileen Bricker Livingston







Joyce Eileen Bricker Livingston, 86, of Los Gatos, California passed away on November 11, 2020. She died peacefully of natural causes with her son, David, by her side.







She was born June 15, 1934, the daughter of the late Bernard Aldo and Cleo (Bower) Bricker. Joyce was the second of three children; her older sister Connie Brubaker and younger brother Devon Bricker both preceded her in death.







Joyce is survived by her daughter Laura Watkins (David), and their three children Kevin, Kelly (David), and Casey; daughter Linda Kegel and her two children Alex (Ambur) and Christopher; son David Livingston (Margo), and their two children Eloise and William; son Doug Livingston (Kay); and many loved nieces, nephews, and friends from her time living in Ojai and Albuquerque.







Joyce was born in Bowling Green, Ohio and lived there through grade school. The Bricker family then moved to Van Wert, Ohio, where Joyce graduated from Van Wert High School. She went on to attend Bowling Green State University, earning her BA in education.







Joyce married David G Livingston, also from Van Wert, shortly after graduating college. While living in Ann Arbor, Joyce taught second grade in Wayne, Michigan, and then in Glencoe, Illinois. After the birth of their first child, she gave up teaching to raise and enjoy her family, moving to San Francisco for a short time and then to Albuquerque, NM, where she lived for 24 years.







Joyce put her heart and soul into many things within her community. She especially loved the Albuquerque Little Theatre, where she helped organize annual garage sales, famous in the community, to raise money for the theater, and was a long-time board member and president of Friends of the Albuquerque Little Theatre. After divorcing, Joyce moved to Spokane, WA, near her daughter Linda, and enjoyed being close to her grandson Alex, who regularly gave her a challenge on the tennis court. The cold weather in Spokane proved not good for her Multiple Sclerosis and she eventually moved to Ojai, CA. Joyce loved Ojai, her independence, her cottage, her garden, her cat, and seeing her son David regularly. When her health continued to worsen, Joyce moved to Los Gatos, CA, near her daughter Laura. Over the years, Joyce enjoyed all the little things she did with her kids and grandkids, including beading necklaces, eating grilled cheese sandwiches, and reading books together.







At this time, no memorial service is planned. Joyce's ashes will be spread at a small family gathering.





