Joyce Milisa, age 86, of Albuquerque passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 surrounded by loving family and friends. She was the only child of Harry and Bertha



Fernley born



at the Parkhurst House in



Dukinfield, England. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and longstanding member of the Daughters of the British Empire (DBE). She loved laughter, dancing and treasured her long-standing friendships. We will miss her British sense of humor. She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Mark; and her loving husband, Tony.



Survived by her daughters, Liz, Joanne and so-



n-in-law, Jeff; her son, David; her beloved King Charles Spaniel, Lulu; and her



DBE sisters. Memorial Service



will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 4:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor to either Albuquerque Humane New Mexico animalhumanenm.org, ASPCA aspca.org, or The British Home of California britishhome-ca.us. Please visit our online guestbook for Joyce at



