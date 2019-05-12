Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Joyce Milisa, age 86, of Albuquerque passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 surrounded by loving family and friends. She was the only child of Harry and Bertha

Fernley born

at the Parkhurst House in

Dukinfield, England. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and longstanding member of the Daughters of the British Empire (DBE). She loved laughter, dancing and treasured her long-standing friendships. We will miss her British sense of humor. She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Mark; and her loving husband, Tony.

Survived by her daughters, Liz, Joanne and so-

n-in-law, Jeff; her son, David; her beloved King Charles Spaniel, Lulu; and her

DBE sisters. Memorial Service

will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 4:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor to either Albuquerque Humane New Mexico animalhumanenm.org, ASPCA aspca.org, or The British Home of California britishhome-ca.us. Please visit our online guestbook for Joyce at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 12, 2019
