Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Joyce U. Brown Obituary
Joyce U. Brown, 89, went to be the Lord Sunday, January 19, 2020. Joyce was born to Olta and Aubrey Killough in Pocahontas, AR on Saturday, August 23, 1930. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Joe "Kayo" Brown; a son, Joey; and a daughter, Linda. She is survived by three sons, Donald, Douglas, Arlie, and their wives; eight grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know her. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH- University. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Albuquerque Christian Children's Home. Please visit our online guestbook for Joyce at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
