Joyce L. Whisenant
Joyce Whisenant, born in 1946, died peacefully, surrounded by those she loved on September 3, 2019. Joyce is survived by her husband of 42 years, John Whisenant; her children, Justin, Jordyn, Stan, Daniel, and Johnette; her grand-children, Chris, Ashleigh, Mikala, Stosh, Jonathan, Jake, Gabby, Marxen, Ashtin, Johnston, Asha, Dax, and Olli; great-grandchildren, Millie, Cooper, Bailey, Emma, and Caius; brothers, Mike and Mark; as well as many beloved family and friends. Joyce joins her grandson, Craig Taylor, in peace.
A renaissance woman, Joyce's passions led her into education, counseling, real estate, and small business ownership. She loved the Sandia Mountains, autumn in Albuquerque, and the ceaseless magic of hot air balloons sailing above the city. Her truest calling and greatest passions were motherhood and being Gigi to her grandkids and great-grandkids.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Daniel's Family Funeral Services Wyoming Chapel: 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109. Family and close friends are invited to the reception room immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made in Joyce's name to Animal Humane New Mexico or Southwest Women's Oncology. Boomer Sooner! To view information or leave a condolence please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com.
Daniels Family Funeral Services
7601 Wyoming Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-821-0010
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 6, 2019