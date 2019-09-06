Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Whisenant. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-821-0010 Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce L. Whisenant







Joyce Whisenant, born in 1946, died peacefully, surrounded by those she loved on September 3, 2019. Joyce is survived by her husband of 42 years, John Whisenant; her children, Justin, Jordyn, Stan, Daniel, and Johnette; her grand-children, Chris, Ashleigh, Mikala, Stosh, Jonathan, Jake, Gabby, Marxen, Ashtin, Johnston, Asha, Dax, and Olli; great-grandchildren, Millie, Cooper, Bailey, Emma, and Caius; brothers, Mike and Mark; as well as many beloved family and friends. Joyce joins her grandson, Craig Taylor, in peace.



A renaissance woman, Joyce's passions led her into education, counseling, real estate, and small business ownership. She loved the Sandia Mountains, autumn in Albuquerque, and the ceaseless magic of hot air balloons sailing above the city. Her truest calling and greatest passions were motherhood and being Gigi to her grandkids and great-grandkids.



Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Daniel's Family Funeral Services Wyoming Chapel: 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109. Family and close friends are invited to the reception room immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made in Joyce's name to Animal Humane New Mexico or Southwest Women's Oncology. Boomer Sooner! To view information or leave a condolence please visit



www.danielsfuneral.com.



Daniels Family Funeral Services



7601 Wyoming Blvd NE



Albuquerque, NM 87109



505-821-0010



Joyce L. WhisenantJoyce Whisenant, born in 1946, died peacefully, surrounded by those she loved on September 3, 2019. Joyce is survived by her husband of 42 years, John Whisenant; her children, Justin, Jordyn, Stan, Daniel, and Johnette; her grand-children, Chris, Ashleigh, Mikala, Stosh, Jonathan, Jake, Gabby, Marxen, Ashtin, Johnston, Asha, Dax, and Olli; great-grandchildren, Millie, Cooper, Bailey, Emma, and Caius; brothers, Mike and Mark; as well as many beloved family and friends. Joyce joins her grandson, Craig Taylor, in peace.A renaissance woman, Joyce's passions led her into education, counseling, real estate, and small business ownership. She loved the Sandia Mountains, autumn in Albuquerque, and the ceaseless magic of hot air balloons sailing above the city. Her truest calling and greatest passions were motherhood and being Gigi to her grandkids and great-grandkids.Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Daniel's Family Funeral Services Wyoming Chapel: 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109. Family and close friends are invited to the reception room immediately following the service.In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made in Joyce's name to Animal Humane New Mexico or Southwest Women's Oncology. Boomer Sooner! To view information or leave a condolence please visitDaniels Family Funeral Services7601 Wyoming Blvd NEAlbuquerque, NM 87109505-821-0010 Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close