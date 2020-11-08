Joyce Lee Davidson AndesJoyce Lee Davidson Andes, of Albuquerque, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the age of 85.She was born in Clovis, NM on Monday, November 21, 1934 to Sumner and Lola Davidson. Following graduation from Clovis High School, Joyclee went to the University of Oklahoma, Trinity University, and the University of New Mexico, majoring in Music Education. She especially loved her concert and marching band experiences at the University of Oklahoma where she played the baritone and met the love of her life, Richard Andes. They were married in 1954.Their first years of marriage were dedicated to the Army, living in Indianapolis, IN; San Antonio, TX; Las Vegas, NV; Killeen, TX; and El Paso, TX. Joyclee and Richard settled in Albuquerque, NM where Richard was employed at Sandia Laboratories. Being a daughter, wife, and mother was Joyclee's love, always supporting and encouraging each of her loved ones. She was a member of Monte Vista Christian Church where she shared many of her talents.She spent over 15 years as a 4-H Leader in Bernalillo County and later worked for the Bernalillo County Extension Office. Joyclee is perhaps best known to many family members and friends for her treasured knitted Christmas Stockings which totaled over two hundred and adorn our homes each Christmas. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, gardening, and her beloved Shelties, Kelti, Kami, and Kenzi. Richard and Joyclee loved traveling in their RV and enjoyed sixty-two years traveling and camping in many beautiful areas of the United States, Canada, and Mexico visiting in every state except Hawaii.Joyclee is survived by her husband of 66 years, Charles Richard Andes; son, Richard Charles "Rick" Andes (Shelly); daughter, Tracy Lynn Andes Olson, (Bryan); three grandchildren, Katelyn Olson Lambson (Koriel), Bryson Charles Olson (Kendra), Connor Andes Olson; and two great-grandchildren, Quincy May Lambson and Elden Richard Lambson. The family of Joyclee wish to extend our sincerest thanks and gratitude to all of her family and friends who shared support, love, and prayers.Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, services will not be held at this time. If you would like to donate in Joyclee's memory, please send donations to Monte Vista Christian Church 3501 Campus Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87106. Please visit our online guest book for Joyclee at