Joyleen Estrada
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyleen Estrada.
(1957-2019)
Joyleen (Gutierrez) Estrada, age 62, beloved mother, grandmother, and sister has lost her three-year battle with breast cancer on Monday, April 8th, 2019.
A Rosary will be recited Thursday, April 25th, 2019 at 10 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the San Antonio Catholic Church, 47 Paseo del San Antonio Placitas. Interment will follow at Placitas Catholic Cemetery. Please vist online guestbook for Joy at www.riversidefunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019