Juan Bautista Estrada
Juan Bautista Estrada, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather died Sunday evening, April 26, 2020 at his home in Albuquerque. Juan was born January 18, 1936 in Lordsburg, NM to Juan and Adela Estrada. He enlisted in the United States Air Force at age 18 and served his country for 20 years and retired with the rank of staff sergeant. After retiring from the military, he worked for the social security administration for another 20 years. He married his high school sweetheart, Maria de la Luz Alvarez (Lucy) on March 1, 1954. He and Lucy were married for 66 years and raised 6 children, Richard (Cheryl), Patsy (Billy), Sandra (Annie), Christina (deceased), Terry (Jeff), and Luzinda (Brian). He is survived by his wife Lucy, his brother Armando, his 5 children, 17 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren. He worked hard to provide for his family and was always ready to give advice or to lend a helping hand to anyone who might need it.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord: and perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 30, 2020