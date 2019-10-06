Juan Espinoza (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM
88005
(575)-527-2222
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Vigil
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Basilica de San Albino
2070 Calle de Santiago
Obituary
Juan Espinoza





Our beloved Juan Espinoza of Albuquerque passed away September 26, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Survived by wife, Maria; children John (Toni), Michael, Ronald (Kim), Chris, Julie (Morgan) and numerous

grandchildren, great-grandchildren. Rosary on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 6:00 PM; Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Rd., Las Cruces, NM. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:30 AM; Basilica de San Albino in Old Mesilla, NM. Burial following at Masonic Cemetery, Las Cruces, NM.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
