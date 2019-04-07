Juan "John" Jaramillo
|
Devoted Hus-
band, Father and
Grandfather.
Juan Jose
Jaramillo Jr. age
59, went to meet
his maker on
March 15th, 2019, after a long 2
year battle with
brain cancer.
John was born
October 17, 1959, in a barn just outside of Grants, NM.
He is preceded in death
by his mother; Salina
Torres Jaramillo, and
great-grandmother;
Demesia Garcia. John was a wonderful man that was loved deeply and will be
missed greatly.
Our "Pampa" as he
loved to be called by his
grandchildren, loved to go
to the horse racing track,
tinkering with his vehicles,
BBQing with family, and
watering the yard. John
is survived by his wife,
Kathy Aguirre
Jaramillo, his
sons; Juanito,
Jerome and
Joseph Jaramillo. His step sons;
Christopher (Seka) Perea and Patrick Perea,
and mother-in-
law; Rose
Aguirre.
He was a father figure to many
others, including his seven grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and other relatives as well as many, many friends.
A Memorial Service
will be held at 9 a.m. on
Saturday April 13th, 2019
at The Holy Family
Catholic Church,
562 Atrisco Dr. SW,
Albuquerque, NM 87105
with Father Patrick
Officiating.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 7, 2019