Obituary Guest Book

Juan "John" Jaramillo







Devoted Hus-



band, Father and



Grandfather.



Juan Jose



Jaramillo Jr. age



59, went to meet



his maker on



March 15th, 2019, after a long 2



year battle with



brain cancer.



John was born



October 17, 1959, in a barn just outside of Grants, NM.



He is preceded in death



by his mother; Salina



Torres Jaramillo, and



great-grandmother;



Demesia Garcia. John was a wonderful man that was loved deeply and will be



missed greatly.



Our "Pampa" as he



loved to be called by his



grandchildren, loved to go



to the horse racing track,



tinkering with his vehicles,



BBQing with family, and



watering the yard. John



is survived by his wife,



Kathy Aguirre



Jaramillo, his



sons; Juanito,



Jerome and



Joseph Jaramillo. His step sons;



Christopher (Seka) Perea and Patrick Perea,



and mother-in-



law; Rose



Aguirre.



He was a father figure to many



others, including his seven grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and other relatives as well as many, many friends.



A Memorial Service



will be held at 9 a.m. on



Saturday April 13th, 2019



at The Holy Family



Catholic Church,



562 Atrisco Dr. SW,



Albuquerque, NM 87105



with Father Patrick



Officiating.



