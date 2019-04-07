Juan "John" Jaramillo

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juan "John" Jaramillo.

Juan "John" Jaramillo



Devoted Hus-

band, Father and

Grandfather.

Juan Jose

Jaramillo Jr. age

59, went to meet

his maker on

March 15th, 2019, after a long 2

year battle with

brain cancer.

John was born

October 17, 1959, in a barn just outside of Grants, NM.

He is preceded in death

by his mother; Salina

Torres Jaramillo, and

great-grandmother;

Demesia Garcia. John was a wonderful man that was loved deeply and will be

missed greatly.

Our "Pampa" as he

loved to be called by his

grandchildren, loved to go

to the horse racing track,

tinkering with his vehicles,

BBQing with family, and

watering the yard. John

is survived by his wife,

Kathy Aguirre

Jaramillo, his

sons; Juanito,

Jerome and

Joseph Jaramillo. His step sons;

Christopher (Seka) Perea and Patrick Perea,

and mother-in-

law; Rose

Aguirre.

He was a father figure to many

others, including his seven grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and other relatives as well as many, many friends.

A Memorial Service

will be held at 9 a.m. on

Saturday April 13th, 2019

at The Holy Family

Catholic Church,

562 Atrisco Dr. SW,

Albuquerque, NM 87105

with Father Patrick

Officiating.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.