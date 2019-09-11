Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juan Pedro Lovato. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM American Legion Post 13 Send Flowers Obituary

Juan Pedro Lovato







Born September



20, 1948 and



passed Septem-



ber 1, 2019.



He enlisted in the U.S. Marine



Corps in 1967 during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a well-respected Marine that



served in Company L, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division and 3rd Marine Amphibious Force (Ripley's Raiders'). After 3 years he was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. He earned many medals and awards including the Purple Heart Medal, Presidential Unit Citation and Vietnam Service Medal. In addition to a large impact in his military community, he also formed close connections in the intense worlds of skydiving, fly fishing and shooting pool with the 8 Ball Wizards. He always played an active role in teaching others these traits.



He is proceeded in death by his parents Pete and Annie Lovato and his brothers Larry and Jerome Gourdine. He is survived by his son Mark Lovato, his three granddaughters Amanda Galvez, Katherine Hayes-Soto and Jade Harmon. His adopted Mother Florence and her children Madlyne, Willard, Ricky, Linda, Elaine, Leroy, Annett, Alassa, his nieces and nephews (Gordine-Barnett family).



A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 4-8pm at the American Legion Post 13. Please join us in thanking this Marine for his



service.



Juan Pedro LovatoBorn September20, 1948 andpassed Septem-ber 1, 2019.He enlisted in the U.S. MarineCorps in 1967 during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a well-respected Marine thatserved in Company L, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division and 3rd Marine Amphibious Force (Ripley's Raiders'). After 3 years he was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. He earned many medals and awards including the Purple Heart Medal, Presidential Unit Citation and Vietnam Service Medal. In addition to a large impact in his military community, he also formed close connections in the intense worlds of skydiving, fly fishing and shooting pool with the 8 Ball Wizards. He always played an active role in teaching others these traits.He is proceeded in death by his parents Pete and Annie Lovato and his brothers Larry and Jerome Gourdine. He is survived by his son Mark Lovato, his three granddaughters Amanda Galvez, Katherine Hayes-Soto and Jade Harmon. His adopted Mother Florence and her children Madlyne, Willard, Ricky, Linda, Elaine, Leroy, Annett, Alassa, his nieces and nephews (Gordine-Barnett family).A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 4-8pm at the American Legion Post 13. Please join us in thanking this Marine for hisservice. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close