Juan Pedro Lovato
Born September
20, 1948 and
passed Septem-
ber 1, 2019.
He enlisted in the U.S. Marine
Corps in 1967 during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a well-respected Marine that
served in Company L, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division and 3rd Marine Amphibious Force (Ripley's Raiders'). After 3 years he was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. He earned many medals and awards including the Purple Heart Medal, Presidential Unit Citation and Vietnam Service Medal. In addition to a large impact in his military community, he also formed close connections in the intense worlds of skydiving, fly fishing and shooting pool with the 8 Ball Wizards. He always played an active role in teaching others these traits.
He is proceeded in death by his parents Pete and Annie Lovato and his brothers Larry and Jerome Gourdine. He is survived by his son Mark Lovato, his three granddaughters Amanda Galvez, Katherine Hayes-Soto and Jade Harmon. His adopted Mother Florence and her children Madlyne, Willard, Ricky, Linda, Elaine, Leroy, Annett, Alassa, his nieces and nephews (Gordine-Barnett family).
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 4-8pm at the American Legion Post 13. Please join us in thanking this Marine for his
service.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 11, 2019