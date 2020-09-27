Juanita "Jeni" I. Baca
Juanita "Jeni" I. Baca, age 84, a native of Albuquerque, went to be with The Lord on Friday, September 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Adam H. Baca; daughter, Rachael Baca; and her parents, Aurelio and Esther Brito. She is survived by two daughters, Clarissa Villalobos and husband, Adalid, of Albuquerque and Esther Baca of Estancia; grandchildren, Jay, Adam, Sarah, Miguel, Santos, and Samantha; great-grandchildren, Samuel, Lexie, Roberto, Jeni, Dante, Leah, Mina, Adrianna, and Zalilah. Jeni was an active member of Christ United Methodist church and served on the Women's Auxilary and was previously a Red Cross Volunteer and Girl Scout Troop Leader. One of her favorite past times was watching the birds outside her bedroom window and admiring the beautiful flowers. Per her wishes, Jeni will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
