1/1
Juanita I. Baca
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita "Jeni" I. Baca



Juanita "Jeni" I. Baca, age 84, a native of Albuquerque, went to be with The Lord on Friday, September 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Adam H. Baca; daughter, Rachael Baca; and her parents, Aurelio and Esther Brito. She is survived by two daughters, Clarissa Villalobos and husband, Adalid, of Albuquerque and Esther Baca of Estancia; grandchildren, Jay, Adam, Sarah, Miguel, Santos, and Samantha; great-grandchildren, Samuel, Lexie, Roberto, Jeni, Dante, Leah, Mina, Adrianna, and Zalilah. Jeni was an active member of Christ United Methodist church and served on the Women's Auxilary and was previously a Red Cross Volunteer and Girl Scout Troop Leader. One of her favorite past times was watching the birds outside her bedroom window and admiring the beautiful flowers. Per her wishes, Jeni will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, New Mexico https://www.alz.org/newmexico. Please visit our online guest book for Jeni at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved