Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita Page McGowen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Juanita Page Hegler McGowen







In Loving Memory of Juanita Page Hegler McGowen who passed away peacefully at 1:15pm on December 3rd 2019. A devoted mother, grandmother, retired Albuquerque Public Schools elementary school teacher, Emeritus Sweet Adelines International, and always the happy-go-lucky entertainer of all those around her. She is survived by her two wonderful sons, Navy Commander Richard Scott McGowen, and Paul Daniel McGowen, a Chevrolet Executive Sales Consultant. Additionally, she had a beautiful daughter-in-law, Scott's wife, Melissa McGowen, her treasured and very handsome grandson, Jordan Scott McGowen; as well as numerous beloved friends and cousins. She loved them all so very much. Juanita was born on November 11th 1939 in Huntington, West Virginia to Paul Hegler and Annabelle Toms Hegler. She and her family moved to Los Alamos, New Mexico when she was 9 years old and lived there until she graduated from Los Alamos High School. Juanita then moved to Portales, New Mexico to attend Eastern New Mexico University, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Education degree. This accomplishment fulfilled her dream of teaching children; which she loved and cherished dearly. Following graduation, she moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico where she lived an extraordinary and full life until the time of her death. In between caring for her family and her very active social life, she attended The University of New Mexico where she earned her Master of Arts in Education degree with a reading specialty.



Juanita was an extremely proud and revered elementary school teacher with Albuquerque Public Schools for 25 years. Furthermore, she always had an enthusiastic love and appreciation for music, singing and dancing. She joined the Albuquerque Chapter of Sweet Adelines International and joyfully performed with them for over 45 years. Last, but certainly not least, Juanita wholeheartedly enjoyed volunteering with the Assistance League of Albuquerque and traveling to a variety of countries around the world, following her retirement from Albuquerque Public Schools. Juanita will be profoundly missed and forever celebrated by those who knew her or had her acquaintance. No public service will be held. Cremation has been completed. An eternal toast of Godspeed to Juanita, with her favorite Margarita on the rocks in a salt-rimmed glass.



Juanita Page Hegler McGowenIn Loving Memory of Juanita Page Hegler McGowen who passed away peacefully at 1:15pm on December 3rd 2019. A devoted mother, grandmother, retired Albuquerque Public Schools elementary school teacher, Emeritus Sweet Adelines International, and always the happy-go-lucky entertainer of all those around her. She is survived by her two wonderful sons, Navy Commander Richard Scott McGowen, and Paul Daniel McGowen, a Chevrolet Executive Sales Consultant. Additionally, she had a beautiful daughter-in-law, Scott's wife, Melissa McGowen, her treasured and very handsome grandson, Jordan Scott McGowen; as well as numerous beloved friends and cousins. She loved them all so very much. Juanita was born on November 11th 1939 in Huntington, West Virginia to Paul Hegler and Annabelle Toms Hegler. She and her family moved to Los Alamos, New Mexico when she was 9 years old and lived there until she graduated from Los Alamos High School. Juanita then moved to Portales, New Mexico to attend Eastern New Mexico University, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Education degree. This accomplishment fulfilled her dream of teaching children; which she loved and cherished dearly. Following graduation, she moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico where she lived an extraordinary and full life until the time of her death. In between caring for her family and her very active social life, she attended The University of New Mexico where she earned her Master of Arts in Education degree with a reading specialty.Juanita was an extremely proud and revered elementary school teacher with Albuquerque Public Schools for 25 years. Furthermore, she always had an enthusiastic love and appreciation for music, singing and dancing. She joined the Albuquerque Chapter of Sweet Adelines International and joyfully performed with them for over 45 years. Last, but certainly not least, Juanita wholeheartedly enjoyed volunteering with the Assistance League of Albuquerque and traveling to a variety of countries around the world, following her retirement from Albuquerque Public Schools. Juanita will be profoundly missed and forever celebrated by those who knew her or had her acquaintance. No public service will be held. Cremation has been completed. An eternal toast of Godspeed to Juanita, with her favorite Margarita on the rocks in a salt-rimmed glass. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close