Mrs. Juanita Sanchez, 80, a resident of Corrales, NM, passed away on April 21, 2019, after an arduous battle with cancer. She was born and raised in Manzano, NM. She is survived by her husband, Florencio Sanchez; seven children, Florencio Sanchez, Jr. and wife Anita, Rosa Sanchez, Steve Sanchez and wife Liz, Felice Furne and husband Larry, Lawrence Sanchez, Nancy Sanchez, Frances Dupre and husband Jack; her brothers, Cristobal Sedillo and Marcos Sedillo; 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Maximiano and Catalina Sedillo, and three brothers, Cayetano, Tobias and Jose. Throughout life, Juanita was a devoted member of the Catholic Church and a teacher of faith to everyone around her. She will be remembered for her love, her generosity, and her compassion for everyone around her. Pallbearers will be Christopher Benavidez,



Rey Sanchez, Joseph Sanchez, Johnathan Furne, Andrew Sanchez, and Jude Sanchez. Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will



be held at Our Lady



of Guadalupe Catholic



Church, 1860 Griegos Rd. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107 on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.



To view information or leave a condolence please visit



www.danielsfuneral.com



