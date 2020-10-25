Juanita Alicia "Alice" Sedillo







Juanita Alicia "Alice" Sedillo; It is with sadness and broken hearts that our beautiful Mother, our "Golden Girl", passed away peacefully and entered the light to the Kingdom of Heaven on Friday, October 16, 2020.



Alice was an 86 year old Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, Great-great-grandmother, Sister and Auntie. She was born on May 15, 1934 in Bernalillo, New Mexico to Cleofas and Estella Martinez; She is survived by her children, Frances Maldonado (Mike), Mary Evelyn Lovato (Pat), Richard Sedillo, Johnny Ray Sedillo (Lori) Patricia Martinez (Edward); siblings, Charlie Martinez (Dorothy), Tommy Martinez (Betty); granddaughter, Jocelyn Martinez and great-granddaughter, Alyssa Martinez who lived with her and were known as "The Golden Girls". She has eleven grandkids, Neil, Matthew, Vanessa, Angela, Jocelyn, Monica, Colleen, John Daniel, Brenda, Lisa and Johnny Ray Jr.; seventeen great-grandkids, Alyssa, Matthew Jr., Misty, Vanessa, Andrew, Ashley, Angelica, Jacqueline, Raquel, Antonio, Jude, Nathan, Christian, Luca, Elijah, Ariela, and Kaydence; two great-great grandkids, Sariyah and Sailah; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



We were all her favorites and she loved each one of us unconditionally. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Sedillo Jr.; daughter, Priscilla Renee Sedillo; daughter in-law, Frances Sedillo; siblings, Willie, RoseMarie and Irene. She took great pride in knowing she was always able to help in anyway she could.



She was a den mother, volunteer at the library, and the elections. She also sang at weddings and rosaries. She was a member of San Martin de Porres Catholic Church and had great trust and faith in the Lord. She enjoyed singing at a young age and continued to sing for almost forty years with choirs at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, San Felipe de Neri Church and San Martin de Porres. In her early years, she took care of her grandkids, and great-grandkids and said, "I did the best I could". Her favorite hobbies were making beautiful crocheted blankets, doing ceramics, baking bread, making lemon meringue pies, and her favorite, "Can't forget the million and one"(pot of beans) Later in life she discovered the casinos and called them her "outings" and boy did she like that!



She would even drive herself and be home by the time we got out of work. Later, we all made sure she never went alone. Our mom was very knowledgeable, she knew everybody's job and knew how to do it well. We will miss your sense of humor, your laughter, your elegance, your red lipstick, and how excited you would get when you went to the casino. Alice, you were the Matriarch, our enduring strength, and our family's foundation. You will be wholeheartedly missed dearly, cherished eternally, and you will live on in our memories and stories for future to come. We will never forget y Rest in peace Chiquita.



A visitation will be on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. in the Gabaldon Memorial Chapel 1000 Old Coors Drive SW with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Gabaldon Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow the service at San Jose de Armijo Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Richard Sedillo, Johnny Ray Sedillo, Neil Lovato, Johnny Ray Sedillo Jr., Matthew Maldonado Jr., Edward Martinez. Honorary Pallbearer is John Daniel Martinez.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store