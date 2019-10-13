|
Judith Ann Anderson
Judith Ann Anderson, age 78. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Judi. She was born to Norwin and Annabelle Kelley on Friday, September 26, 1941, in Claremore, Oklahoma. Judi passed away at her home in Albuquerque on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She leaves behind her loving husband, Don, of 56 years; her daughter, Tiffani O'Neal; son-in-law, Scott O'Neal; her grandson, Tyler O'Neal "the joy of her life"; her sisters: Deborah McCall, Marquetta Lyons (Fred), Susan Kelley; her brother, Johnny Kelley (Lydia). She was a special Aunt to Kelley, Christopher, Jason, Carissa, Robbie, Ricky, Glenda Ann, Patrick and Rickey. Judi leaves behind many cousins, great nephews and nieces whom she loved dearly. She also leaves behind many special friends that have been treasures in her life. She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Scott Anderson; her brother, Patrick Kelley; and her sister, Karen Smith.
Our family's gratitude is endless, and our love is boundless for all the care that her dear friends and caregivers gave to her over the years. She never let her health issues define her. She pushed through life's challenges with amazing strength and courage. Everyone would agree she defied the odds.
Along with spending time with family and friends, she enjoyed shopping, fishing (especially in Alaska), reading books, shopping, bowling, golfing, collecting clowns and sunflowers and more shopping. She was an active member and leader in many organizations over the years (Optimist, UFO's, Civitan, Quota Club and the NM Cherokee Community). In addition, she opened her home to so many young adults helping them find their way, loving each of them as if they were her own.
She will be sorely missed by so many and will forever hold a special place in our hearts. Her kindness and generosity was a gift to all of the lives she touched, always putting others before her own needs.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at FRENCH-Wyoming. A Celebration of Judi's life will be on Friday, October 18, 2019 at, 10:30 am at Heights Cumberland Presbyterian Church officiated by Pastor Jerry Smyrl, Minister of Soul Care, 8600 Academy Rd, NE. The interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park at 924 Menaul Blvd, NE. In lieu of flowers, in her honor, please pay an act of kindness forward. Please visit our online guestbook for Judith at:
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2019