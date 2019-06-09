Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith A. Housley. View Sign Service Information Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque - Albuquerque 225 San Mateo NE Albuquerque , NM 87108 (505)-764-9663 Send Flowers Obituary

Judith A. HousleyApril 2, 1941-April 23, 2019 (Age 78)Judith AnnHousley, 78, ofGeorgia St SE, Albuquerque, NMpassed away on Tuesday April 23, 2019, at Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital, hospice unit, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Judith was born on April 2, 1941 in Carlsbad, NM to Clyde and Donna Best. She later met and married Melvin Dale Housley.Judith enjoyed a career as a Forensic Document Examiner for more than 40 years, she testified in Federal and State courts all over the world and was very respected by her peers and colleagues. She was a long-time member of the National Association of Document Examiners and a charter member of the Scientific Association for Forensic Examiners.Judith was preceded in death by her mother Donna Best, father Clyde Best,and sister Dorothy Jea-nette Farmer.Judith is survived by her sister Janice Wright and husband John of Loving, NM, brother John Emmett and wife Barbara of Dallas, TX, ex-husband Melvin Housley and wife Linda of Albuquerque, NM, daughterDonna Hinds of Albuquerque, NM, daughterKelly Madrid(Bruno Romo) of Edgewood, NM,daughter LoriColera (Michael) of San Antonio, TX and sonMichael Housley (Susan Saunders) of Edgewood, NM;ten grandchildren: MeganCabera-Guzman(Alejandro), Kelsey Johnson, Gianna Colera, Zachary Hinds, Shelby Shipman (Joel), Eric Housley, Elisa Colera, Michael ColeraIV, Dominic Colera andDelaney Romo. Judith isalso survived by 4 great-grandchildren, IsaiahJaramillo, Natalie Johnson, Esmeralda Cabera-Guzman and Aubrey Johnson, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.There will be a celebration of Judith's life on June 15, 2019 at Riverside Funeral Home Chapel in Albuquerque, NM from 6:00-8:00 pm. All friends, family and acquaintances are welcome. Cremation has taken place. Riverside FuneralHome oversees arrangements. Condolences maybe expressed at Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 9, 2019

