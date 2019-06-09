Judith A. Housley
April 2, 1941-April 23, 2019 (Age 78)
Judith Ann
Housley, 78, of
Georgia St SE, Albuquerque, NM
passed away on Tuesday April 23, 2019, at Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital, hospice unit, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Judith was born on April 2, 1941 in Carlsbad, NM to Clyde and Donna Best. She later met and married Melvin Dale Housley.
Judith enjoyed a career as a Forensic Document Examiner for more than 40 years, she testified in Federal and State courts all over the world and was very respected by her peers and colleagues. She was a long-time member of the National Association of Document Examiners and a charter member of the Scientific Association for Forensic Examiners.
Judith was preceded in death by her mother Donna Best, father Clyde Best,
and sister Dorothy Jea-
nette Farmer.
Judith is survived by her sister Janice Wright and husband John of Loving, NM, brother John Emmett and wife Barbara of Dallas, TX, ex-husband Melvin Housley and wife Linda of Albuquerque, NM, daughter
Donna Hinds of Albuquerque, NM, daughter
Kelly Madrid
(Bruno Romo) of Edgewood, NM,
daughter Lori
Colera (Michael) of San Antonio, TX and son
Michael Housley (Susan Saunders) of Edgewood, NM;
ten grandchildren: Megan
Cabera-Guzman
(Alejandro), Kelsey Johnson, Gianna Colera, Zachary Hinds, Shelby Shipman (Joel), Eric Housley, Elisa Colera, Michael Colera
IV, Dominic Colera and
Delaney Romo. Judith is
also survived by 4 great-grandchildren, Isaiah
Jaramillo, Natalie Johnson, Esmeralda Cabera-Guzman and Aubrey Johnson, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of Judith's life on June 15, 2019 at Riverside Funeral Home Chapel in Albuquerque, NM from 6:00-8:00 pm. All friends, family and acquaintances are welcome. Cremation has taken place. Riverside Funeral
Home oversees arrange
ments. Condolences may
be expressed at
riversidefuneralhome.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 9, 2019