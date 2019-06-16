Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Ann Bova Stinebaugh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Judith Ann Bova Stinebaugh







Judith Ann Bova was born in Boston, MA May 1, 1949, to Suzanne Peretti and Charles Bova. She died suddenly in Albuquerque, NM on May 7, 2019. She will be forever missed by all of us who were lucky enough to meet her. She is survived by her son, Dylan Patrick Storment; brothers Peter and Stephen Bova, and many close friends she had made thruout her 70 years.



Judith spent her early years in Boston, the Cape, New Jersey & New York City where she worked in various theaters on and off-Broadway. She married Reginald Storment in 1976. She was Political Science major at UNM & later passed the bar exam and became a lawyer in 1982. Judith & Reginald's son, Dylan was born Oct 1983.



Judith practiced criminal defense law in Santa Fe, Taos, and greater New Mexico for 20+ years. She loved every aspect of criminal defense, specifically the trials where she was able to fight for the rights of those accused of crimes.



Judith and Reginald grew apart over the years, and divorced. In 2002, she married Bill Stinebaugh from Mosquero, NM. The two of them had known each other for many years prior. She moved to Mosquero and built their life and home together; gardening, cooking, and helping him with his business.



Her son, and his partner, Bobby Gonzales are forever thankful they were able to have her over for Easter just before she passed. Just days before her death, she left us with the advice to "savor and enjoy every moment, or every day, to the fullest".



Memorial will be held at Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm on June 23, 1pm. We hope you can come & celebrate the life of this incredible woman.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close