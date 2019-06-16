Judith Ann Bova Stinebaugh
Judith Ann Bova was born in Boston, MA May 1, 1949, to Suzanne Peretti and Charles Bova. She died suddenly in Albuquerque, NM on May 7, 2019. She will be forever missed by all of us who were lucky enough to meet her. She is survived by her son, Dylan Patrick Storment; brothers Peter and Stephen Bova, and many close friends she had made thruout her 70 years.
Judith spent her early years in Boston, the Cape, New Jersey & New York City where she worked in various theaters on and off-Broadway. She married Reginald Storment in 1976. She was Political Science major at UNM & later passed the bar exam and became a lawyer in 1982. Judith & Reginald's son, Dylan was born Oct 1983.
Judith practiced criminal defense law in Santa Fe, Taos, and greater New Mexico for 20+ years. She loved every aspect of criminal defense, specifically the trials where she was able to fight for the rights of those accused of crimes.
Judith and Reginald grew apart over the years, and divorced. In 2002, she married Bill Stinebaugh from Mosquero, NM. The two of them had known each other for many years prior. She moved to Mosquero and built their life and home together; gardening, cooking, and helping him with his business.
Her son, and his partner, Bobby Gonzales are forever thankful they were able to have her over for Easter just before she passed. Just days before her death, she left us with the advice to "savor and enjoy every moment, or every day, to the fullest".
Memorial will be held at Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm on June 23, 1pm. We hope you can come & celebrate the life of this incredible woman.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 16, 2019