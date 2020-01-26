Judith Faye Trahan (1936 - 2020)
Service Information
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM
Brookdale
Valencia, NM
Obituary
Judith Faye Trahan

February

20, 1936-

January

14, 2020





Judith Faye

Trahan, aged 83, wife, mother,

grandmother, was surrounded by her loving

family at the time of her passing in Albuquerque, New Mexico, holding hands with the love of her life, her husband of 62 years, Dave Trahan. Judy was born February 20th, 1936, in Richmond, California, and moved to Stockton, California, as a child, with her parents Rowena and Perry Gregory. It was there that she followed her calling to become a registered nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital. Her and her husband later

moved to Las Vegas, then eventually moved to Los Lunas, New Mexico. She enjoyed traveling, theatre, live music events, dancing, the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta

and cherished

spending time

with her family.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Dave, daughter Sherri, son Ron, and 2 grandchildren, Jordan and Ashley, siblings and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at Brookdale,

Valencia, Sunday, January 26th at 4pm.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 26, 2020
