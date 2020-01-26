Judith Faye Trahan
February
20, 1936-
January
14, 2020
Judith Faye
Trahan, aged 83, wife, mother,
grandmother, was surrounded by her loving
family at the time of her passing in Albuquerque, New Mexico, holding hands with the love of her life, her husband of 62 years, Dave Trahan. Judy was born February 20th, 1936, in Richmond, California, and moved to Stockton, California, as a child, with her parents Rowena and Perry Gregory. It was there that she followed her calling to become a registered nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital. Her and her husband later
moved to Las Vegas, then eventually moved to Los Lunas, New Mexico. She enjoyed traveling, theatre, live music events, dancing, the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta
and cherished
spending time
with her family.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Dave, daughter Sherri, son Ron, and 2 grandchildren, Jordan and Ashley, siblings and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at Brookdale,
Valencia, Sunday, January 26th at 4pm.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 26, 2020