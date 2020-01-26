Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Faye Trahan. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 4:00 PM Brookdale Valencia , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Judith Faye Trahan



February



20, 1936-



January



14, 2020











Judith Faye



Trahan, aged 83, wife, mother,



grandmother, was surrounded by her loving



family at the time of her passing in Albuquerque, New Mexico, holding hands with the love of her life, her husband of 62 years, Dave Trahan. Judy was born February 20th, 1936, in Richmond, California, and moved to Stockton, California, as a child, with her parents Rowena and Perry Gregory. It was there that she followed her calling to become a registered nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital. Her and her husband later



moved to Las Vegas, then eventually moved to Los Lunas, New Mexico. She enjoyed traveling, theatre, live music events, dancing, the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta



and cherished



spending time



with her family.



She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Dave, daughter Sherri, son Ron, and 2 grandchildren, Jordan and Ashley, siblings and cousins.



A memorial service will be held at Brookdale,



Valencia, Sunday, January 26th at 4pm.



Judith Faye TrahanFebruary20, 1936-January14, 2020Judith FayeTrahan, aged 83, wife, mother,grandmother, was surrounded by her lovingfamily at the time of her passing in Albuquerque, New Mexico, holding hands with the love of her life, her husband of 62 years, Dave Trahan. Judy was born February 20th, 1936, in Richmond, California, and moved to Stockton, California, as a child, with her parents Rowena and Perry Gregory. It was there that she followed her calling to become a registered nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital. Her and her husband latermoved to Las Vegas, then eventually moved to Los Lunas, New Mexico. She enjoyed traveling, theatre, live music events, dancing, the Albuquerque Balloon Fiestaand cherishedspending timewith her family.She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Dave, daughter Sherri, son Ron, and 2 grandchildren, Jordan and Ashley, siblings and cousins.A memorial service will be held at Brookdale,Valencia, Sunday, January 26th at 4pm. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close