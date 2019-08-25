Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Hunter Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Judith (Judy) Hunter MillerDeath, be notproud, thoughsome have called thee mighty and dreadful, forthou art not so.With characteristic grace, courage and faith, Judith (Judy) Hunter Miller passed away at the age of 74 on August20, 2019, sur-rounded by loving family at her home in White Rock, New Mexico. She is survived by her father Robert Hunter, sister LindaEllingson, sons David and Jonathan, three grandchildren and her devoted canine companion Addie.In addition to her long nursing career at Los Alamos Medical Center and Los Alamos National Laboratory, Judy will be remembered for her many volunteer roles over her forty-five years in Los Alamos: from soccer coach, den mother and Chamisa volunteer coordinator, to mainstay of the Los Alamos Council on Cancer and the Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church. To these and many other endeavors she brought a diligence and organizational efficiency that did justice to her rural North Dakota roots, and her presence will be greatly missed.But she will be mostmissed by her manyfriends. Whether it be through morning gatherings at the dog park or intimate home-cooked meals shared at her table, Judy nurtured many lifelong friendships forged through her loyalty, un-derstanding andgenerosity. Tothose privilegedto know her, Judy was a hidden treasure, a wellspring of kindness, comfort and sound advice.She gave of herself, always quietly and unobtrusively, withoutthought of recognition or reciprocation. That shewas taken from us too soon is a grief lessened only by its being shared by somany who loved her.Despite the shock and sadness of her cancer diagnosis, Judy's faith in God only grew stronger in her final weeks. She hoped that the following passage of scripture, a source of comfort to her, might bring comfort to others as well. "As for me, the time for my departure is near. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day: and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing."In lieu of a service or other remembrance, Judy has requested that each of us reach out to someone in need with assistance, prayer or simple act of kindness. Please join in leaving condolences, sharing memories and celebratingJudy's life at her memorial website: forevermissed.com/judymiller Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 25, 2019

