Judith J. Baca-Dougherty







Judith J. Baca-Dougherty born June 29, 1956 was called home to rest on April 17, 2020 after losing her battle with Bleomycin Toxicity; a rare side effect from her Chemotherapy Treatment for Hodgkin's Lymphoma. She was preceded in death by son Julian Dougherty; and mother Theresa Baca. She is survived by daughters Consuelo Johnson, Brandy Cunningham and husband Timothy; grandchildren; Elijah, Aubrey, Noah, Cheri and Kaira; great grandchildren; Ardyn and Avaea, brothers; Martin Baca and Markos Esquer; four-legged friend Ziva; as well as extended family and friends.



Judi was a beautiful soul with a big heart who loved her family, friends, dog, horses, denim overalls and the outdoors. She loved gardening and took pride in her tomato plants, as well as, her house plants. Judi had a green thumb and could make just about anything grow. Her presence truly did make this world a better place. Words can't begin to express how deeply Judi is loved and will be missed. She will forever be remembered by her loving family and friends; and will remain in our hearts forever!!



A service to celebrate Judi's life will be held when it is safely to do so.





