Judith Freeman Kaiser, 82, born November 8, 1938 passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020, in Albuquerque, NM. She succumbed to complications from COVID-19, but her three adoring daughters were grateful to be with her via FaceTime to help in her passing.



Judy lived a remarkable life. Born in Boston, she grew up in Newton, MA, and graduated from Newton High School in 1956. She never lost her love for her hometown or her Boston accent. As an Air Force wife for 50 years, she lived in dozens of places in the US and overseas. Their last posting, Colorado Springs, CO, was their cherished home for 25 years. Judy graciously opened up her home for entertaining and fundraising for numerous local and national organizations and causes. Ed and Judy moved to Albuquerque in 2016 to be closer to family, where Judy continued her community and charity activities.



Judy was a model, local TV personality, animal lover, published poet, writer, speaker, fundraiser, teacher, designer, fashion coordinator, gourmet cook and baker, world traveler, and the life of every party. Of all her achievements, Judy was first and foremost an incredibly talented artist. Learning from a Japanese master who pioneered the genre of "Unique Oil," Judy went on to become a master in her own right--teaching art classes, lecturing, exhibiting her work in a New York City gallery, and permissioning two of her paintings for book covers. Her inspiration came from her eight years in Japan and experiencing its rich visual and spiritual history.



Judy was glamorous, classy, and elegant, but also loved her practical jokes, potty humor, and being the center of attention. She traveled all over the world, taking her family on the best and most exotic trips.



Judy was predeceased by her beloved husband of 62 years, Edward S. Kaiser, and will be greatly missed by her three daughters, Elise Kaiser (Marvin Goldman) of Newton, MA; Vicky Kaiser Russell (William) of Inverness, IL; and Randee Kaiser (David Janik) of Albuquerque, NM. She will be remembered with much love by her three grandchildren, Ethan Goldman, Sarah Goldman, and Alexander Russell. She is also survived by her dear sister, Esta Rapp of Canton, MA.



The family is grateful for the compassionate staff at Lovelace Hospital. Memorial donations may be made in Judy's honor to the Hadassah Women's Zionist Organization of America, of which she was a passionate supporter and former area vice president.



Funeral services took place via Zoom on Monday, November 16, 2020.





