Judith Kowrach
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Kowrach.
After a life
lived fully and
joyfully, Judith
Matthew Wold
Kowrach, age 81, passed away on February 5, in
Lake Havasu,
Arizona.
Judith Matthew was born April 8, 1937, in Albuquerque. She graduated from Albuquerque High in 1955, where she was a cheerleader. She attended UNM. She married Bob Wold, also
from Albuquerque. They moved to Cheyenne, WY in 1963, where they raised three daughters.
Judy and her family returned to New Mexico,1969-1971, residing in Santa Fe, where she volunteered at the New Mexico History Museum as a tour guide.
After Bob passed away from ALS, Judy married Raymond Kowrach in 1982.
In her fifty-six years in Cheyenne, Judy was a member of The Newcomers Club, a 4-H leader, and a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She attended CSU and became a freelance landscape designer, a Master Gardener, a member of Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, and designed the landscaping at Holy Trinity. She volunteered for Cheyenne Frontier Days in the welcome wagon. Judy loved camping and hiking in the Wyoming mountains and researching Wyoming history.
For the past nineteen years, Ray and Judy wintered on Lake Havasu in Arizona, where they lived an active retirement in the close-knit community of Crazy Horse Campground. Judy was involved with
many Crazy
Horse Club activities, including
quilting, paint-
ing, and yoga.
She loved the
Colorado Rockies and maintained a stats notebook on her favorite players. Ray often
took her to spring training in Tucson and Phoenix. This dedicated fan loved to cheer on her Broncos at the Turtle Grill on Sunday afternoons. Dancing at the Desert Bar, dancing anywhere she could, made Judy's heart sing.
Judy is survived by
her husband, Ray, her
children, Rebecca Stone
(Wheatland, WY), Lori
Williams (Fort Collins, CO) Stephanie Anderson
(McKinnon, WY), Patrick
Kowrach (Bakersfield,
CA), Mariska Kowrach
Bentley (Bakersfield, CA), seven grandchildren,
six great-grandchildren,
her caring sister, Linda Matthew Robinson (Troy, MO), and her many treasured cousins, including her Royster and Clark family cousins in Albuquerque.
A memorial service celebrating Judy's life was held in Lake Havasu at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church on February 13. Memorial contributions in the name of Judy Kowrach can be made to Havasu Community Health Foundation Cancer Center at www.havasucommunityhealth.org, Women's Heart Foundation at www.womenheart.org, Catholic Charities of Cheyenne, WY or Lake Havasu, AZ.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 3, 2019