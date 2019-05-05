Judith Wrobel
Judith Wrobel, Age 77, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. She was born in Providence, RI on May 14, 1941,
Judith is survived by husband, Dougles Wrobel; daughter, Amy Johnson; granddaughter, Brittany Serrano; several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews; longtime friend, Lucia Provo; special pets, George, Scalley, Stink, Sam, Hobo, Pixie and Baron. Judith graduated from David Prouty High School and went on to receive her degree from Worcester State University. She retired in 2004 and enjoyed writing articles about her cars and their journey. Judith was a member to many car clubs and her best loved car was her Austin Healey which she proudly named Agatha. She had a giving heart made out of gold that would never end and was especially proud of her 40 year marriage to her soul mate Douglas. Always there for anyone who need her help, Judith will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. There will be a special celebration of her life in May. In lieu of flowers donations may be given in Judith's honor to Watermelon Mountain Ranch Pet Rescue Shelter, 3251 Westphalia Blvd NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144. www.wmranch.org. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 5, 2019