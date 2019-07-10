Judy Ann Carson

Judy Carson, age 77, a resident of Bosque Farms, passed away on Saturday, July 6th, 2019. Services will be held at Peralta Memorial Methodist Church, on Friday, July 12, 2019. A Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., with a Funeral Service to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held privately at a later date.Please visit noblin.com to read full obituary. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St.,

Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 10, 2019
