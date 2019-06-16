Judy Gay Pendleton







Judy Gay Pendleton, 74, passed away June in her home of 50 years located in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was born in Dallas, Texas on 8 December 1944. Judy worked as a Dental Hygienist and was an Alumni and former instructor at the University of New Mexico Department of Dental Medicine. She is survived by her children Devin Pendleton, Misti Santoru, grand children, Brynlyn Martin, Chase Pendleton, Paige Behringer, Zach Santoru, Meghan Santoru, and great grandchild Layla Blake. At the request of the family no public services will be held for Judy. Rather her ashes will be scattered by her close family. Judy will be dearly missed, but everyone who knew her knows that she is in a better place, reunited with the Lord.



