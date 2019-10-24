Judy Pacheco Jaramillo
Judy Pacheco Jaramillo, loving wife, mother, sister, friend, and faithful servant of Jehovah, fell asleep in death on October 18, 2019. She was 54 years old. She left behind her husband David, her children Samaria, Stephanie and Saul, Simon and Teresa and baby grandson Gideon, and many other family members and friends. She will be greatly missed. Rest peacefully until we meet again on Jehovah's beautiful paradise earth.
Judy's memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 6509 Signal NE, 87113 on Friday, October 25th at 3:00 p.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 24, 2019