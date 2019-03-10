Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Lynn Davenport. View Sign

Judy Lynn Davenport







Judy Lynn



Davenport was



born in East



St. Louis, IL on



March 17, 1952.



Her parents,



Edward and



Dorothy



Gudovich and



brother, Gary



are deceased.



On September 19, 1992, she married David Lee Davenport. Both Dave and Judy passed away March 22, 2018.



In 1970, Judy graduated from Belleville Township High School, and received an AA degree one year later from Freed-Hardeman University in TN. In 1973, she completed a B.A. in Art from Union University in TN. In 1979, she earned a



B.A. in Mechanical/



Industrial Engineering



from the State Technical Institute in Memphis. Her career at Sandia National Laboratories, New Mexico, spanned from 1979 until her retirement in 2011.



She was a competent and



hardworking professional



known for her ethics and kindness.



Judy was a prolific artist. She created art in a variety of mediums including



stained glass,



quilting, and



canvas paintings.



Wildlife and



nature dominated



her work. Later pieces took on



a mystical aura.



She also volunteered in public art projects



including mural



work at the



Corrales



Recreation Center and a



team sculpture displayed at the Museum of Natural History in Albuquerque.



Judy and Dave loved all wildlife. They helped build bear cages for the



Espanola Wildlife Center



and rescued 2 orphaned



lion cubs. The cubs were nurtured at the Center, eventually finding a home at the Albuquerque Bio Park Zoo where they reside today.



A Silent Auction/



Remembrance will be held on March 17, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mountainside United Methodist Church at 4 Penny Lane in Cedar Crest. Judy's



paintings and additional



artwork will be auctioned. Proceeds will go to the



Nature Conservancy.



