Judy Lynn Davenport
|
Judy Lynn
Davenport was
born in East
St. Louis, IL on
March 17, 1952.
Her parents,
Edward and
Dorothy
Gudovich and
brother, Gary
are deceased.
On September 19, 1992, she married David Lee Davenport. Both Dave and Judy passed away March 22, 2018.
In 1970, Judy graduated from Belleville Township High School, and received an AA degree one year later from Freed-Hardeman University in TN. In 1973, she completed a B.A. in Art from Union University in TN. In 1979, she earned a
B.A. in Mechanical/
Industrial Engineering
from the State Technical Institute in Memphis. Her career at Sandia National Laboratories, New Mexico, spanned from 1979 until her retirement in 2011.
She was a competent and
hardworking professional
known for her ethics and kindness.
Judy was a prolific artist. She created art in a variety of mediums including
stained glass,
quilting, and
canvas paintings.
Wildlife and
nature dominated
her work. Later pieces took on
a mystical aura.
She also volunteered in public art projects
including mural
work at the
Corrales
Recreation Center and a
team sculpture displayed at the Museum of Natural History in Albuquerque.
Judy and Dave loved all wildlife. They helped build bear cages for the
Espanola Wildlife Center
and rescued 2 orphaned
lion cubs. The cubs were nurtured at the Center, eventually finding a home at the Albuquerque Bio Park Zoo where they reside today.
A Silent Auction/
Remembrance will be held on March 17, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mountainside United Methodist Church at 4 Penny Lane in Cedar Crest. Judy's
paintings and additional
artwork will be auctioned. Proceeds will go to the
Nature Conservancy.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 10, 2019