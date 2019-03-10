Judy Lynn Davenport

Judy Lynn Davenport



Judy Lynn

Davenport was

born in East

St. Louis, IL on

March 17, 1952.

Her parents,

Edward and

Dorothy

Gudovich and

brother, Gary

are deceased.

On September 19, 1992, she married David Lee Davenport. Both Dave and Judy passed away March 22, 2018.

In 1970, Judy graduated from Belleville Township High School, and received an AA degree one year later from Freed-Hardeman University in TN. In 1973, she completed a B.A. in Art from Union University in TN. In 1979, she earned a

B.A. in Mechanical/

Industrial Engineering

from the State Technical Institute in Memphis. Her career at Sandia National Laboratories, New Mexico, spanned from 1979 until her retirement in 2011.

She was a competent and

hardworking professional

known for her ethics and kindness.

Judy was a prolific artist. She created art in a variety of mediums including

stained glass,

quilting, and

canvas paintings.

Wildlife and

nature dominated

her work. Later pieces took on

a mystical aura.

She also volunteered in public art projects

including mural

work at the

Corrales

Recreation Center and a

team sculpture displayed at the Museum of Natural History in Albuquerque.

Judy and Dave loved all wildlife. They helped build bear cages for the

Espanola Wildlife Center

and rescued 2 orphaned

lion cubs. The cubs were nurtured at the Center, eventually finding a home at the Albuquerque Bio Park Zoo where they reside today.

A Silent Auction/

Remembrance will be held on March 17, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mountainside United Methodist Church at 4 Penny Lane in Cedar Crest. Judy's

paintings and additional

artwork will be auctioned. Proceeds will go to the

Nature Conservancy.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
