Our Dear Mother, Judy Mae Fram Urioste, 71, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020 at her home in Tempe, Arizona, where she resided for the last 16 years. She was born on February 1, 1949 to Tony Fram and Rose Archuleta Fram in Las Vegas, NM.



Judy graduated from West Las Vegas High School in 1968 after attending Catholic school during her elementary and middle school years. She later obtained her bachelor's degree from New Mexico Highlands University, and subsequently worked at the Highlands University Library and Highlands University Golf Course. Over the course of her employment with the golf course, Judy got to know many members of the community and cultivated lifelong relationships with several of her fellow Las Vegans. Judy was known for her friendliness and beautiful smile. She loved to travel, the ocean, and beautiful sceneries. Her hobbies included knitting, reading, making puzzles and watching her favorite TV show Days of our Lives. She lived most of her life in Las Vegas where she raised her four children and worked tirelessly to ensure their every need was met. Judy strongly advocated the importance of education to all her children and grandchildren and encouraged them to all pursue higher education. She was a selfless person who constantly put others interest before her own. During dinner time her children would beseech her to have a seat at the dinner table, yet she was diligently working to ensure that everyone's needs were taken care of first.



After raising her children, Judy moved to Arizona to be closer to family, as her son David resided in the Phoenix area. Judy was taken care of by her son David who accompanied her often on outings and made for great companionship. During her time in Arizona Judy worked in numerous customer service capacities and as a home caregiverâ€"as she enjoyed helping others. She had a tireless work ethic and loved keeping busy.



Judy was very proud of her diverse heritage which included Lebanese, Spanish, and Italian. Judy would often fondly recall memories of her family speaking Lebanese in the home and eating her father's authentic Lebanese dishes. She grew up close to her fellow Lebanese cousins the Maloof and Farah family's and would often warmly recall her childhood memories. She was also a devout lifelong Catholic and fondly recalled her time at Catholic school. Judy was a strong believer in St. Jude, her patron saint as well as St. Teresa. She was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic church in Las Vegas, NM and she attended St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Chandler, AZ for the last 16 years.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Tony and Rose Fram. She is survived by her children: Christopher (Christine) Urioste of Las Vegas, N.M.; David Urioste of Tempe, A.Z.; Gabriel (Flor) Urioste of Albuquerque, N.M.; and Veronica Urioste of Rio Rancho, N.M.; grandsons: Mario Urioste, Isaac Urioste, and Ethan Urioste of Las Vegas. N.M.; grandchildren: Gabriella Urioste, Marina Urioste, Isabella Urioste and Zachariah Urioste of Albuquerque, N.M.; brother Michael (Maria) Fram of Las Vegas, N.M.; special friends from her time in Arizona Terry Hoglund, Juanita Bartlett and Fred Quihuis from Tempe, A.Z.; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Judy is also survived by the father of her children, Chris Urioste of Rio Rancho, NM. Services will take place at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Las Vegas, NM on July 28, 2020 at 9am.





