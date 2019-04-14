Judy McGurn
|
Judy McGurn 72,
was freed from
her pain and
suffering earlier
this month.
Left to cherish the beautiful
memories of
Judy are her son, Craig; grandson
Matthew and Matthews mother,
Rhonda; Judy's
mother, Rose,
brothers Larry wife Bella, and Art wife Carol: sister, Elaine husband David;
extended family members, sisters of the heart, and wonderful friends.
Judy was an amazing woman who loved and
cherished her family and friends. She touched the lives and hearts of so many, leaving them with memories of her love and kindness, and always lighting up the room with her beautiful smile!
A special thank you to Dr. Jeffrey Dorf, Dr. CoryHicks,
Jennifer
Vergeer ACNP,
Respiratory
Therapists, ICU
charge nurses,
RN's, and staff
at Lovelace
Women's
Hospital. Your
professional dedication filled with love and compassion will never be forgotten during Judy's last illness.
Cremation has taken
place, and Judy's wishes are being honored with a Celebration of Life, under the guidance of Pastor
Thomas Kulp.
The Celebration will be held on Saturday May 4th, from 2:00 P.M.- 5:00 PM, at Risen Savior Marrian Hall, at 7701 Wyoming NE.
Guests will have the opportunity to visit with the family and share stories of their favorite times with
Judy.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 14, 2019