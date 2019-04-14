Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy McGurn. View Sign

Judy McGurn 72,was freed fromher pain andsuffering earlierthis month.Left to cherish the beautifulmemories ofJudy are her son, Craig; grandsonMatthew and Matthews mother,Rhonda; Judy'smother, Rose,brothers Larry wife Bella, and Art wife Carol: sister, Elaine husband David;extended family members, sisters of the heart, and wonderful friends.Judy was an amazing woman who loved andcherished her family and friends. She touched the lives and hearts of so many, leaving them with memories of her love and kindness, and always lighting up the room with her beautiful smile!A special thank you to Dr. Jeffrey Dorf, Dr. CoryHicks,JenniferVergeer ACNP,RespiratoryTherapists, ICUcharge nurses,RN's, and staffat LovelaceWomen'sHospital. Yourprofessional dedication filled with love and compassion will never be forgotten during Judy's last illness.Cremation has takenplace, and Judy's wishes are being honored with a Celebration of Life, under the guidance of PastorThomas Kulp.The Celebration will be held on Saturday May 4th, from 2:00 P.M.- 5:00 PM, at Risen Savior Marrian Hall, at 7701 Wyoming NE.Guests will have the opportunity to visit with the family and share stories of their favorite times withJudy. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 14, 2019

