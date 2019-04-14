Judy McGurn

Judy McGurn



Judy McGurn 72,

was freed from

her pain and

suffering earlier

this month.

Left to cherish the beautiful

memories of

Judy are her son, Craig; grandson

Matthew and Matthews mother,

Rhonda; Judy's

mother, Rose,

brothers Larry wife Bella, and Art wife Carol: sister, Elaine husband David;

extended family members, sisters of the heart, and wonderful friends.

Judy was an amazing woman who loved and

cherished her family and friends. She touched the lives and hearts of so many, leaving them with memories of her love and kindness, and always lighting up the room with her beautiful smile!

A special thank you to Dr. Jeffrey Dorf, Dr. CoryHicks,

Jennifer

Vergeer ACNP,

Respiratory

Therapists, ICU

charge nurses,

RN's, and staff

at Lovelace

Women's

Hospital. Your

professional dedication filled with love and compassion will never be forgotten during Judy's last illness.

Cremation has taken

place, and Judy's wishes are being honored with a Celebration of Life, under the guidance of Pastor

Thomas Kulp.

The Celebration will be held on Saturday May 4th, from 2:00 P.M.- 5:00 PM, at Risen Savior Marrian Hall, at 7701 Wyoming NE.

Guests will have the opportunity to visit with the family and share stories of their favorite times with

Judy.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
