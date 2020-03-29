Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy McIntyre. View Sign Service Information Pearson Funeral Home 149 Breckenridge Lane Louisville , KY 40207 (502)-896-0349 Send Flowers Obituary

Judy Anne (Baca) McIntyre Our beloved Mother, Wife and Nana was born on January 28, 1948 in Socorro, New Mexico to Amadeo T and Rosa M Baca. She was called home to be with Jesus on March 23, 2020. She is survived by her husband Lawrence H McIntyre Jr, her four children Manuel R (Ricky) Ruiz Jr., Melodrina (Melody) R (Ruiz) Ognan, Mikkol R Ruiz, Michael R Ruiz and her step-daughter Stacey Bradford. Judy is also survived by her nine grandchildren, who lovingly referred to her as Nana: Erica, Jessica, David, Roman, Victor Alexander, Ayiana Rose, Camryn, Kaida and Kendal along with her two step grandchildren Morgan and Mayson. She was also blessed to have ten great grandchildren: Isabella, Gabriella, Hunter, Lyric, Stephanie, James, Mason, Rohen, Kaylee, Carsyn. Plus her beloved pets Prince and Princess.







Judy is survived by two sisters Gloria and Maryjane and many nieces and nephews.







She was preceded in death by her parents Amadeo and Rose Baca, her two Brothers Jose Baca and her stepson Lawrence H McIntyre III.







Judy Anne lived a beautiful life with her husband, Grandson Alexander and two fur babies towards the end. She enjoyed traveling to visit her children and grandchildren in California and Hawaii. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to Europe and South America. She loved introducing her grandchildren to the world of theater and arts to continuously challenge and broaden their horizons.



She will be deeply missed by her family as she was their rock that kept them all together. We will remember her through many beautiful stories and honor her by being loving to each other.



We love you Mom, may you fly high with the Angels and Dance with Jesus in heaven.



Please no flowers at this time, due to the current national conditions a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 29, 2020

