Judy Hines, age 77, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, died suddenly



on June 27, 2019, during a routine heart treatment. Judy enjoyed and defined her life by her relationships with



her family and friends. Born in Trenton, Tennessee, and growing up later in Mississippi, she developed a penchant for southern style, and graced our lives with her loving compassion and desire to lend a helping hand. She is proceeded in death by her mother, Eleanor Wray Combs, and older brother, Judson Love Ingram. She is survived by her loving husband, Curtis Hines; her two children Ginny Beaudreau and Curt Hines and their spouse's Adrian Sticca and Lissa Hines. She had two grandchildren, Reagan and Mackenzie Hines, that she loved dearly and to whom she has passed on her love of tennis, art, and baking. She is survived also by her brother, Russell Ingram and family; and leaves many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins. To those she touched and to those that touched her - she will be remembered as a kind and loving friend. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Tanoan Country Club; 10801 Academy Rd NE. Please visit our online guestbook for Judy at



