Julia Chavez
Julia Chavez was born May 15, 1920 and passed on October 6, 2019. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, & great grandmother. She is proceeded in death by her husband Patricio Chavez & son Patricio Chavez jr, and granddaughter Barbara Caire. She will be missed dearly. She is survived by her children Lincoln C, Bences C, Victor and wife Merlinda C, Johnny C, Libby M, Ida and husband Dan T. Grandchildren Geraldine, Johnny & NancyLee M, Rachel P, Andres C, Alicia, Joshua & Isaiah T, Samantha and Joshua Caire. Rest In Peace Grandma.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 17, 2019