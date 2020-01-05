Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Holdridge. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Julia HoldridgeJulia Holdridge, age 80, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister was called to her eternal home on Tuesday December 31, 2019. She entered this world on October 26, 1939 in Sweetwater, Texas, born to F.L. and Noble Shaw. She is survived by her husband John Holdridge, daughter Linda O'Neal; sister Linda Hambric; and grandson Casey O'Neal. She was preceded in death by her son Gary Holdridge and her sister LaBecca Simmons. Julia studied music at TCU where she met the love of her life in a violin class in 1959, her freshman year. They married in 1961 and celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary in June of 2019. She loved music and enjoyed playing the piano and directing a church choir in DeLeon Texas. She spent most of her career in the Mesquite Independent School District in Texas. Julia also loved telling people how to do things and wanted to share a few parting words. 1) Take time to enjoy mother nature. 2) Always be kind, it's not hard. 3) Share your life with a wonderful partner, like I did. 4) Adopt animals! As many as you can properly care for. 5) Thankfulness, kindness and love are verbs! Please live them. A memorial service will not be held, but you may make a donation in Julia's memory to: Armada Hospice Group, 8814 Horizon Blvd #300, Albuquerque, NM 87113. Please visit our online guestbook for Julia Holdridge at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 5, 2020

