Julia Montano
Julia Montano, 93, was called home to her eternal resting place Sunday March 24th, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband; Antonio Montano of 75 years, her sons; Ruben and Andy Montano. She is survived by her children; Raymond (Patricia), Lawrence (Angelina),
Jesse (Eileen), Lorraine and Joseph Cordova), Tony,
Johnny and Stella Montano, and sister Sophie Montano.
She is also survived by 31 grandchildren, 50 great-
grandchildren, and 34 great-great-grandchildren.
Services for Mrs. Montano will be held Friday March 29th, 2019 at 8 a.m., followed by the Mass at 9 a.m. at
Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary on 4th and Alameda.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 28, 2019