Visitation 6:30 PM - 7:00 PM Gabaldon Mortuary 1000 Old Coors Drive SW Albuquerque , NM 87121 Rosary 7:00 PM Gabaldon Mortuary 1000 Old Coors Drive SW Albuquerque , NM 87121 Visitation 8:30 AM - 9:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church 5901 St. Joseph Pl. Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church 5901 St. Joseph Pl. NW Committal 10:15 AM Santa Fe National Cemetery













Julia MontoyaJuliana "Julia" Montoya, age 94, was called by Our Lord on July 13, 2019. Julia was born in Chilili, NM in 1925 to Aurelio and Adelaida "Ida" Gutierrez. She was raised by her grandparents, Isaias and Juliana Gutierrez, in La Plaza Vieja, near Chilili, NM. Her parents and grandparents always had a vital influence in her life; instilling in her a strong work ethic, and encouraging her to continually strive to better herself. In 1945 she married Jeremias "Jerry" Montoya, and moved to Tajique, NM, where she raised a family, and was instrumental in running the family ranch. After raising a family in Tajique, she and her husband moved to Albuquerque, where she maintained residence until she was called home by Our Heavenly Father. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeremias; her infant son, Juan; her mother, Ida; her father, Aurelio; grandparents, Isaias and Juliana; her siblings, Rosendo"Ross", Oralia, Benny,Florencio "Florence",Narciso; and herson-in-law, Carlos Griego.Julia is survived, and will be deeply missed byher daughter, LydiaMontoya-Griego; and two grandchildren, Jerome and Clifford Griego. Throughout her life, Julia enjoyed gardening, and was a talented quilter. As an avid cook, her meals and culinary creations were always savored by family and friends. We will always be most grateful for the unconditional love that she showed, and treasure the heartfelt memories of a life lived to the fullest. Her life not only touched many lives, but also helped shape multiple generations, and in that she will be profoundly missed. A Visitation will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Gabaldon Mortuary 1000 Old Coors Dr SW, with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m.; a final visitation will be Monday, July 22, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. at St. Joseph on the Rio Grande Catholic Church, 5901 St Joseph Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM, with Mass of Catholic Burial to be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. A committal service will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:20 a.m. at The Santa Fe National Cemetery.Please visit www.gabaldonmortuary.net to sign the guest book. Arrangements madeby Gabaldon Mortuary:(505) 243-7861. Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 17, 2019

