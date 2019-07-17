Julia Montoya

Service Information
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM
87121
(505)-243-7861
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
5901 St. Joseph Pl.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
5901 St. Joseph Pl. NW
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:15 AM
Santa Fe National Cemetery
Obituary
Julia Montoya





Juliana "Julia" Montoya, age 94, was called by Our Lord on July 13, 2019. Julia was born in Chilili, NM in 1925 to Aurelio and Adelaida "Ida" Gutierrez. She was raised by her grandparents, Isaias and Juliana Gutierrez, in La Plaza Vieja, near Chilili, NM. Her parents and grandparents always had a vital influence in her life; instilling in her a strong work ethic, and encouraging her to continually strive to better herself. In 1945 she married Jeremias "Jerry" Montoya, and moved to Tajique, NM, where she raised a family, and was instrumental in running the family ranch. After raising a family in Tajique, she and her husband moved to Albuquerque, where she maintained residence until she was called home by Our Heavenly Father. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeremias; her infant son, Juan; her mother, Ida; her father, Aurelio; grandparents, Isaias and Juliana; her siblings, Rosendo

"Ross", Oralia, Benny,

Florencio "Florence",

Narciso; and her

son-in-law, Carlos Griego.

Julia is survived, and will be deeply missed by

her daughter, Lydia

Montoya-Griego; and two grandchildren, Jerome and Clifford Griego. Throughout her life, Julia enjoyed gardening, and was a talented quilter. As an avid cook, her meals and culinary creations were always savored by family and friends. We will always be most grateful for the unconditional love that she showed, and treasure the heartfelt memories of a life lived to the fullest. Her life not only touched many lives, but also helped shape multiple generations, and in that she will be profoundly missed. A Visitation will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Gabaldon Mortuary 1000 Old Coors Dr SW, with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m.; a final visitation will be Monday, July 22, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. at St. Joseph on the Rio Grande Catholic Church, 5901 St Joseph Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM, with Mass of Catholic Burial to be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. A committal service will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:20 a.m. at The Santa Fe National Cemetery.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 17, 2019
