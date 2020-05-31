Julian A. "Pudge" Lovato







Julian A. "Pudge" Lovato, age 83. On May 15th at 6:00 p.m., we lost our husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother and friend. His passing finally rid the pain and suffering he had experienced after battling cancer for so many years. He was a strong and gentle man and left behind a family that will miss him dearly. In his last hours, he was surrounded by those who were most important to him, his family. We are deeply saddened but we will celebrate his long, full life. He met his true love Margie in high school; they were married for 64 years and raised a beautiful family. Julian worked for many years at Sandia National Laboratories. He and Margie were active members of the Coronado Club and traveled the southwest while cheering on their beloved Lobos. Julian found his life's passion at Bluewater Lake in northwest New Mexico where he built by hand a home where family and friends celebrated many long holiday weekends together. During this time, he and Margie also traveled the world on various cruises with friends and family. He spent his last few years in Arizona (Pine and Gilbert) to be closer to his family.



Julian is survived by his wife, Margie; his three children Joyce, Jackie, and Robert; his six grandchildren Julianne, Jaron (and wife Christina), Rachael, Ryan, Julian, and Noah; his great-grandson Caiden; his son-in-law Mike; his son-in-law Randy; his daughter-in-law Cynthia, his sister Mary Jean; his brothers Nick and Chris; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Mary and Julian Sr. Private services will be held in Phoenix and New Mexico. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Pillars Hospice Care (Phoenix) who treated him with such dignity in his last days.





