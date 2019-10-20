Julian G. Lopez
December 12, 1932 - October 13, 2019
On Sunday October 13, 2019, Julian G. Lopez, loving great-grandfather, grandfather, father, brother and uncle, passed away at the age of 87. Julian was born December 12, 1932 in the town of Escabosa, New Mexico. He later relocated to Albuquerque, New Mexico where he raised his family in the Old Town District while working as a woodworker in the lumber industry. Julian worked well with his hands and could build just about anything, he never stopped working and spent his retired days doing what he loved, creating and he loved fishing.
All are welcome to join in the celebration of Julian's wonderful life as we share memories, laughter, tears, and a meal of all the foods Julian loved. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1pm at his home at 5701 Morgan Ln, NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120.
In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests a donation to the New Mexico Horse Rescue at www.wncr.org. Julian was a lifetime horseman who loved riding.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 20, 2019