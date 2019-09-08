Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julian Herrera. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Julian Dale Herrera, age 38, our beloved Brother, was called to heaven on September 5, 2019 to be with our brother, Joey. His mom, Loretta Herrera, brought him in this world on July 11, 1981 in Price, Utah, on his dad's birthday, Dale Herrera.



He left behind his two beautiful children, Little Julian and Gabby Herrera, whom he cherished and loved dearly. And, sadly left behind his fiance, Jaclyn Fort, whom he built many happy memories with. He is survived by his brother, Jesse Herrera, and sisters, April Saavedra-Duran and her husband, Juan, and Michelle Polito. He also left behind his nephew, Anthony Pantelakis, along with many other younger nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins that he was very close to.



He went to school in Albuquerque, NM, where he also worked in the HVAC trade where he created many lifelong friendships and bonds, including with Gabe & Trina Avritt, whom were there by his side, until the end. Julian will be remembered for his devotion to his children, his strong work ethic, his fearlessness, his sense of humor, his love of the NY Giants, and his desire to live life to the fullest, because he would say, "you only live once".



Instead of a funeral, we have started a GO FUND ME campaign under "lilJulianAndGabby" to help them get through these next few years without their dad. The family will spread Julian and Joey's ashes together, later, in a private ceremony. Thank you for your prayers and support.



