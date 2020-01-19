Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
FRENCH-University
Julian Yerbich Obituary
Julian Yerbich



Julian Yerbich, 91 our family's rock passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. Julian was a hero to his family, and they will miss him joking and teasing them. He was involved in several sports, such as boxing, basketball, and played minor league baseball. He is survived by his daughter, LeeAnn Gibbs; sons-in-law, David Gibbs and Milt Cumiford; grandchildren, Jared Gibbs, Hilary Grace and Daniel Cumiford. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Dayvanie and Aven Gibbs, Riley, Thomas and Luke Grace; and many nieces; nephews; and cousins; and neighbor, Ginger Uptegrove. Julian was preceded in death by his wife, Margie Yerbich; daughter, Coleen Cumiford; and grandson, Brant Gibbs. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at FRENCH-University. A Committal Service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park after the Memorial Service. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital. Please visit our online guestbook for Julian

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 19, 2020
