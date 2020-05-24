Julianne Hultzen
Julianne Hultzen, age 75, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Julie is survived by two sisters, Nikki Rupp of Virginia Beach, VA, and Christine Oakley of Placerville, CA and Fitchburg, Wisconsin. She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Nadine Rupp of Westfield, NJ. Born in Baltimore, MD, Julie's family moved to Albuquerque, NM, in 1955, and then to Westfield, NJ in 1959. After she graduated from college and worked for IBM in Poughkeepsie, NY, Julie moved back to Albuquerque in the 1970's and has lived there ever since.

A computer programmer for most of her adult life, Julie retired from the IT department of the University of New Mexico. She was a devout Catholic and an active member of Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church. Her life centered on her faith, her friends, and volunteering for charitable causes.

Graveside Services will be on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Julianne's name to littlesistersofthepoorgallup.org or Little Sisters of the Poor, Villa Guadalupe, 1900 Mark Avenue, Gallup, New Mexico 87301-4822. Please visit the online guestbook for Julianne at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 24, 2020.
