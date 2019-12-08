Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julianne L. Lockwood Ph.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Julianne L. Lockwood, Ph.D.







Julie Lockwood, Ph.D., age 90, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. She was born to Polly an Edward Fink on March 15, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Lockwood.



Julie grew up in Brooklyn and then went on to receive her B.A. from Upsala College, her M.A. from New York University, and her Ph.D. from the University of New Mexico. She moved from Madison, NJ to New Mexico in 1957 and was licensed in New Mexico in 1964. Julie retired from UNM Health Sciences/Medical School as a Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry in Psychology. She was a passionate golfer, a world traveler, and dog lover. Julie was a beloved friend and will be deeply missed.



Donations in Julie's name can be made to: Enchantmutts, 3000 Palo Alto Drive NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87111 or Susan's Legacy, 11005 Spain NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87111.



