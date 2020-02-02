Julie A. Montoya
Age 84, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. She was born in Albuquerque, NM on January 28, 1935. She loved spending time at the casino playing the slots and watching her lifetime stories.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Angelita Ortega and siblings.
Julie is survived by her husband, Antonio Montoya; children, Michael Molina, Tillie Worthen and husband, Michael, Rita Molina and significant other, Barbara Garica; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter and her sister Lucy Martinez.
A Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 8:00 am with a Mass to be celebrated at 9:00 am at St. Joseph's on the Rio Grande, 5901 St. Joseph's Dr. NW. Interment to follow at Los Padillas Cemetery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 2, 2020