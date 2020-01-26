Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julie Jordan Drennan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Julie Jordan Drennan died peacefully at home surrounded by her family in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, N.M., on January 17, 2020, after a long illness. She was born in New York City on November 29, 1937. Julie grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, and attended the Hathaway Brown School. She graduated from Smith College with a BA in History and Columbia University School of Nursing with a BSRN. Julie loved being a nurse. She practiced as an inpatient metabolic disease nurse in Cleveland, served as a staff nurse with the Peace Corps in Ethiopia from 1963-1966, and volunteered as a hospice nurse in Connecticut and New Mexico.



Julie traveled extensively with her husband, Jim. Together, they visited 87 countries, gathering friends and stories from around the globe. After Julie and her family moved to Albuquerque from Connecticut in 1987, Julie thoroughly enjoyed the Land of Enchantment.



Julie was a Bronze Life Master in duplicate bridge and a devoted member of the Duke City Bridge Club. She relished teaching bridge to her friends, children, and grandsons. A life-long opera fan, she saw countless performances from the New York Metropolitan Opera to the Santa Fe Opera, with Mozart's Magic Flute being her favorite opera. After attending the Palm Springs International Film Festival every January, Julie always had recommendations for great new movies. She was also an excellent cook and true foodie who loved a good happy hour.



Julie is survived by her husband of 57 years, James Drennan, M.D.; three of her children, Megan and her husband, Jed, of Bethesda, MD, Jocelyn of Albuquerque, and Daniel and his wife, Juniper, of Tacoma, WA; and her three grandsons Theo (17), Alex (11), and Finnegan (10). Her son, James, died in infancy. Private interment will be held at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. The Drennan family will hold a celebration of her life this summer. Donations in her memory may be made to the New Mexico Association for Home & Hospice Care,



