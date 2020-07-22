1/1
Julie M. Garcia
1929 - 2020
Julie M. Garcia



Julie M. Garcia passed away on July 18, 2020 in Grants, New Mexico, she was 91 years young. She was born on July 5, 1929 in Pasa Monte, New Mexico.

Mrs. Garcia was a member of St. Vivian's Catholic Church. She worked in several area businesses including Cook's Hardware, Riley Drugs, City Glass and Adam's Clothing.

She is survived by her two sons; Rudy Garcia and his wife Diana, and Rodney C. Garcia and his wife Patsy. Eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Her siblings; Ezequiel Joe Mondragon and his wife Ruth Lyons, Alfred Mondragon and his wife Selena, Angela Sanchez and her husband Teofilo, Mary Alice Lovato, and Joe Nabor Mondragon. Along with several nephews and nieces that also survive her.

She was preceded in death by her husband; Eli C. Garcia. Her parents; Jose Ezequiel and Lucia Mondragon. Her son; Randy Garcia. Her granddaughter; Christine Marie Garcia.

A committal service will be held on Thursday July 23, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Santa Fe National Cemetery.

Honorary Pallbearers include; Marco Garcia, Randy Garcia, Rose Garcia, Monica Cooper, Melanie Spencer, Vanessa Garcia, and Shaun Garcia.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.serenityandcompany.com

Cope Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 22, 2020.
