Julie Smith

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julie Smith.
Service Information
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Berean Baptist Church
3800 Eubank Blvd. NE
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Julie Smith





Julie Smith, 63, beloved wife, was called to her eternal resting place on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Berean Baptist Church, 3800 Eubank Blvd. NE, followed by a Graveside Service at Sunset Memorial Park. A Reception will follow at Berean Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Berean Baptist Church Missions Fund, 3800 Eubank NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112. Please visit our online guestbook for Julie at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.