Julie Smith
Julie Smith, 63, beloved wife, was called to her eternal resting place on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Berean Baptist Church, 3800 Eubank Blvd. NE, followed by a Graveside Service at Sunset Memorial Park. A Reception will follow at Berean Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Berean Baptist Church Missions Fund, 3800 Eubank NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112. Please visit our online guestbook for Julie at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019