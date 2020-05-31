Julie Westfall
Julie Katherine Rogers Westfall





Julie Katherine Rogers Westfall, passed away on March 8, 2020.

Julie was a beautiful soul with a very kind heart who loved her family and friends. She was an encouragement for any she came in contact with, and would do all she could to help a friend in need. Julie worked for Sonic Drive-In for 30 years where she made many friends with fellow workers as well as customers. Family was the most important focus in Julie's life. Julie loved a wide variety of music, loved animals and was always taking care of local strays. Julie loved to watch people and always preferred to walk instead of drive wherever she went.

Julie was preceded in death by her father Richard H. Rogers. She is survived by 3 sons, Justin, Nathan, Luc, 3 granddaughters, her husband Lance, her mother MaryAnne Rogers, siblings, Camille Jefferson (Kirby), Laura Carter (Terry), Daniel Rogers (Jill), Susan Chavez (Adrian) and Thomas Rogers (Janet) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A small family memorial service will be held on Sunday June 7th. Friends are invited and can get the specifics by calling any of the family members.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Memorial service
