Julieta de la Garza
Julieta (Julie) de la Garza, age 94, born in Los Angeles, CA in 1925 and a long time Albuquerque resident passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Her husband of 57 years, Carlos J. de la Garza, went before her in 2004. She is survived by her children: daughter, Maria, her husband Raymond Irwin, their children: David, Cynthia, Christina and great granddaughter, Samantha. Son, Jorge de la Garza his wife Ashley, of Las Vegas, NV, their children: Sage, Jordan, Kalen, Teresa and great grand children, Garvin, Kylie and Chloe. Son, Henry de la Garza his wife Veronica and their children: Andrew, Gabrielle, and Olivia.
Julie was a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. The one we all turned to in times of trouble, sorrow, joy, doubt, any time we needed advice, comfort or just to share
laughter. She filled us with confidence but kept us grounded. She
taught us to not take ourselves too seriously and always do our best. She was the bond that kept our family together. She will be missed.
A rosary will be recited on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. At Daniels
Familly Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE for the immediate family followed by a reception at 405 Cagua Drive NE for family and friends at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2019