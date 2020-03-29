Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Caldwell Marshall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with the deepest of sadness that we announce the passing of Garnett June Caldwell Conniff Marshall. June was born June 11, 1923 and went to be with the Lord, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, March 17, 2020



at 5 PM with her daughter Susan, at her bedside.



June's Father and Mother moved from Uvalde,Texas to Roswell, NM in a covered wagon in the early 1900's to start a sheep ranch. Later they moved to Hot Springs, NM, later renamed Truth or Consequences,to raise cattle on ranches near Engle and Winston, NM which was her father's home. Additionally June's father had a mercantile store in Hot Springs.



June was born in Hot Springs, NM in a small house on a hill with no running water, or electricity. her Doctor arrived by horse and carriage for the delivery. June's father, Garnet W. Caldwell and mother, Rhoda VanCleve Caldwell and her brother Harry all welcomed her to the family.



In the next few years June, Harry and their mother moved to Douglas, Arizona. Her brother Harry died at the age of 9, of what people knew as blood poisoning.



June spent her summers with her father and the school months with her mother. June graduated from high school in Douglas and later moved to Albuquerque to attend nursing school. There she met a young Air Force Bombardier instructor named John N. Conniff. Six months later they married. After World War II and with the help of her father she and John opened an independent grocery store in the north valley named Conniff's Grocery Store at the corner of 4th and Montano. June's Mother came to live with her and John and helped with the children while they ran the grocery store. With the help of their 4 children, Cheryl, John, Susan and Karen and her mother who lived with them, they held the store together until 1969. June's husband, John, died of leukemia in 1967



June remarried eight years later to Jim Marshall and moved to Denver. Jim died in 1997. In 2012 June moved into Brookdale Mountain View Retirement Center where soon everyone knew June, as she made friends often and easily. June also continued to stay in touch with many friends in Albuquerque.



June is survived by her children Dr. John Conniff and wife Laura, Susan Lockhart and her husband Ron, and daughter Karen and her husband Dave Molden. Grandchildren Kathy, Rosie, Olivia, Sarah and Ryan, and great grandchildren Alaina, Kiran, Mary Kiley, Will, Lane, Rex and her youngest great grand daughter named after her, June Wildey. Step children include Mary Ellen Cliff and husband Bill, James E Marshall (Jimmy), Gregg Marshall and wife Lorraine and their children, Chris and wife Kayla Marie, Patrick, and Amanda Marshall. Great grandchildren, Winnie and Marlee.



She was preceded in death by her parents and husband and the father of her children, John Conniff in 1967, and her 2nd husband Jim Marshall in 1997 and his son James E. Marshall (Jimmy). June's oldest child, Cheryl passed away in 1979,.she was married to Kathy's father John Carroll who lives in Modesto, California.



June leaves many people behind who loved her. She will be remembered by all who knew her.



June will be interred at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Albuquerque. That date is to be determined. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1270 Poplar Street, Denver, Colorado 80220



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 29, 2020

