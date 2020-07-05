June L. ApplegateJune L.Applegate passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. June was born Sunday, June 2, 1935 in Salt Lake City, UT to Dutch and Marge Kammerman. She had one sister, Kathryn (Thompson). She is survived by her husband of 64 years Lewis (Paul); sons, Charles (Amy Mathis, fiance), James (Jim) and wife Trish; and three grandsons, Ian, Ryan and Jadon. June played French horn in the Utah State Symphony Orchestra. She enjoyed traveling with Paul in their RV throughout the country for many years. She was active in the Bete Sigma Phi chapter of Sorority where she's been an active member for 56 years. She also enjoyed playing the organ, painting, reading, playing boardgames with her grandchildren and could site any of the hundreds of limmericks she memorized from her childhood. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Animal Humane Society of New Mexico. Please visit our online guestbook for June at